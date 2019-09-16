Editor:
The gentleman from North Port who claims to "only deal with facts" ought to have cited a credible source for his claim of defamation against Justice Kavanaugh in his "Number two: fact." I thought the interview was rather unduly aggressive but a person asked difficult questions by Congress for such an important position in government hasn't been defamed. Questions and accusations are entirely different matters. I think he may have been treated unfairly, but certainly not outside the boundaries of law. I could be wrong but cite a credible source, please? I can't find one.
His "Number one fact"? Who cares what his "green card" cost and what on Earth has it to do with the price of giraffe feed in Antarctica?
His "Number three fact" makes no sense whatsoever to me. Every immigrant family of four costs "$80,000 a year"? Please cite a credible source, sir, because these numbers seem ridiculously absurd and fabricated.
Now, here's where the real delusion starts. "Middle-income Americans worked their whole life for approximately $1,000 a month." Really? That's $12,000 per year. That is nonsensical and preposterous. Please enlighten me, sir? In what decade was a person considered middle-income while making $250 per week? According to HHS.gov poverty level is just a shade above that. Pew Research puts middle class at around $40,000 to $120,000 per annum.
Sounds like a typical t-bag rant. "Now that I'm here lock the gates and keep all 'those' people out!"
PS. I don't advocate for open-boarders.
Paul St. Germain
Punta Gorda
