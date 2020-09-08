Editor:
The conventions are over, let’s look at the messages. The tones of the Democrats were unity, hope, and diversity. Republicans incited hate, fear and lies — not surprising since Trump averages over 12 falsehoods daily. Trump has cheated his way through college admission, military avoidance, fidelity in marriage, loan applications, and taxes.
Here are facts:
COVID 19: Experts are silenced, testing is suppressed, we have 4% of the world’s population and 22 % of the deaths.
ECONOMY: The GDP was the same during Obama’s second term and he created 30,000 more jobs per month than Trump’s first three years. Tax cuts primarily benefited the wealthy.
POLICE AND VIOLENCE: Biden wants police reform and condemns violence and defunding the police. Trump sees violence and chaos as tools for reelection. This is proven by his racist comments, hateful tweets, sending in unwanted troops, encouraging conspiracy theories and white supremacists.
VOTING: Trump and his cronies have suppressed fair voting by removing polling locations, disparaging mail-in voting, and halting Department of National Intelligence briefings on foreign interference.
Trump has attempted to control all branches of government through firing and bullying those who have different opinions. Lies repeated endlessly don’t magically become truth. Trump has surrounded himself with corrupt people but discredits intelligence agencies and media.
Finally, Trump has not kept his promises. He has only added five new miles to the border wall and not provided improved health care, while controlling both houses of Congress for two years. He has only been able to appoint so many judges because McConnell blocked Obama’s appointments.
Diane Hale
Port Charlotte
