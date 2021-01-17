Editor:
After a year in which police treated Black Lives Matter protesters with extreme action, we saw clearly that the violent mob of Trump supporters was treated with kid gloves as they infiltrated the U.S. Capital. These anarchists were not peacefully protesting; their plan was to interrupt the transfer of power through intimidation and fear. This should not have surprised anyone as for months the outgoing president had been fomenting this outcome.
What occurred on that day was far beyond anything that took place during the BLM protests over the summer. Our country’s racial and political divides were there for all to see in the composition of the crowd who were accommodated by police.
If that mob had been Black, they would have been called thugs and thrown in jail. Destruction of property would not have gone unpunished. There would have been tanks in the streets and police donned in riot gear. Watch the videos and listen to the chants. It’s clear that those insurrectionists saw themselves as warriors fighting to hold on to a white America on behalf of a president who told them explicitly to march to their Capitol. That building belongs to all of us. This country belongs to all of us. This national shame stains all of us.
For over four years, I wondered when such a violent act would occur. What we have to do now is remove this president from office and stop appeasing far-right terrorists because this failed coup only marks the beginning of a new pattern of extremist violence.
Teresa Jenkins
Punta Gorda
