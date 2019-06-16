Editor:

The Sun changed the title of Susan Hutt's letter to the editor printed on June 6. The title submitted was, "Uphold First Amendment." The Sun changed the title she submitted to, "Freedom fighters defending rights." The Sun's title change took the focus off of her title chosen to show the Sun's failure to uphold freedom of speech.

Editorials are opinions of editors. Hutt's title, "Uphold First Amendment" was to focus on the Sun's editorial failure to endorse First Amendment rights to freedom of speech. As a press organization, the Sun should have written about violations of Andrew Sheets' right to freedom of speech. Instead, the Sun targeted Sheets as a muckraker and provocateur. Hutt's letter questioned the Sun's personal attack against Sheets.

Changing her title from "Uphold First Amendment" took the focus off the bias of the Sun's allegiance to local government rather than allegiance to the United States Constitution and Bill of Rights. The Sun failed as an entity that should stand up for freedom of speech rather than obscure it.

Stanley Hutt

Port Charlotte

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments