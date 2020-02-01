Editor:
The 53 Senate Republicans make all the rules in the impeachment trial, all of them. What if they ruled that the House managers in presenting their case could only speak in French? You would of course say that’s totally unfair and therefore unacceptable. But they could do it. They are that empowered.
The 53 did rule that the House managers could present neither witnesses nor documents to support their charge. Resulting in no questions being asked of witnesses because there are no witnesses. The only American trials without witnesses are those ending in a guilty plea at allocation hearings.
The 53 did rule that House managers have three 12-hour sessions to present their case so some arguments would unavoidably be presented at 1 o’clock in the morning. Why would the 53 want oral arguments in the middle of the night? The 53 offered a Mick Mulvaney witness trade for a Hunter Biden which is very odd. We already know the 53 make all the rules including calling either Biden or Mulvaney or both or neither. So why the bogus offer?
A fifth grader could look at these rules and tell you how grossly unfair they are. Will the Senate forever lose the trust of its citizens over a basic fairness issue? Trump is not on trial here; ‘fairness’, the essence of Democracy is on trial here.
Mike Deignan
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.