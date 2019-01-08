Editor:
Congress has passed seven amnesty acts since 1986. Under President Reagan, the first included provisions to strengthen enforcement and border control.
Six more amnesties were granted 1994, 1997, 1998 (two), and 2000 (two). After this there were two failed attempts by Congress thanks to a massive push back by the American people. Then in 2014, President Obama took matters into his own hands, unilaterally granting amnesty to about 5 million more people.
It against this backdrop that compromise becomes difficult if not impossible. If we did not have the trail of broken promises and track record of repeated amnesties, we might be able to agree. But, you see, we don't trust that this will be the end, that borders will be secure and immigration laws enforced. We would be foolish to think that what is being offered will be done.
This breach of faith must be addressed. It must be acknowledged.
Jennie Veary
Englewood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.