Editor:
The caronavirus has exposed Trump for the presidential imposter he is! He did not prepare for months from when it started in China and his incompetence and inaction has left the U.S. flatfooted. Now through his slow response he has caused markets to lose confidence and collapse into recession, leaving many in financial ruin!
He is destroying his so-called great economy, built on the back of the Obama legacy that he claims as his own. Again with all things Trump, everything he touches fails and falls apart. He said the virus is under control and it will be down to zero in a couple of days, when the scientists all said it will get worse. Of course we would be a lot safer if he hadn’t overridden the CDC and allowed people back from an infected ship so his staffers could contact them without proper protection then spreading the virus to the public and again when he would not allow the CDC to warn vulnerable seniors not to fly!
He put Pence, who does not believe in science, in charge of the pandemic after dismantling the offices that were set up to deal with pandemics. He cares little about putting Americans at risk and only cares about his own image and reelection. His narcissism is costing lives and destroying an economy built to serve the rich. As you watch your elderly parents and most vulnerable relatives die because of his incompetence, ask yourself, is his fake economy worth it?
Dennis Bischof
Port Charlotte
