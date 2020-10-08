Editor:
Contrary to the false impression given in the New York Times story (fake news) Donald Trump did not avoid paying income tax. He prepaid them. As required, he made an estimated tax payment of $1 million in 2016 and $4.2 million in 2019. Then it turned out that he didn't owe that much in taxes, but rather than demand the money back, he let the IRS keep it and apply it to any future tax he might owe.
So when he paid only $750 in taxes for the first two years of his presidency, it was because he had already overpaid during the previous years and just reduced his payment by that amount.
Over the longer term, Trump overpaid his taxes by $72 million.
The media is working overtime to make President Trump look bad to the voters.
You forget that God is in control, not you. If God chooses to punish us for ungodly behavior, Biden will win and if he chooses to forgive us, President will win.
It is not up to you.
Patricia August
Port Charlotte
