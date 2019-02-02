Editor:
Impeachment talk suddenly emerged when Trump was elected president. The Trump Tower Russian meeting with Trump Jr. was heralded by Democrats as proof of election collaboration. But recent evidence proved personnel in attendance had ties to the Clinton campaign.
The reports of a Trump Tower server link to a Russian bank was bogus when it was linked to a private resident’s spam operation. The Deutsche Bank story about Trump’s records being subpoenaed was false. The Flynn story about speaking with Russians before the election was untrue.
Nikki Haley was accused of spending $50,000 for office drapes; they were approved by Obama’s ambassador. The media’s report that Trump’s attorney visited Prague to collaborate with Russians was fallacious. The Democrats and media cheered impeachment when BuzzFeed reported Trump told Cohen to lie to Congress. This was refuted by Mueller.
The media and Democrats are using activism in search of truth to destroy the Trump administration. The deceptive Covington school story misrepresenting students for homophobic behavior because they wore Trump hats and smirked has been entirely dispelled.
Nikita Khrushchev said, “We will bury you from within.” Fake news and actions are confirming his prophecy.
Frank Mazur
Punta Gorda
