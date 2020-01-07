Editor:
Your correspondent in the New Year’s Eve edition, under the heading “Daytona Beach fake news”, correctly points out that there are many factors affecting beach and water level height. He goes on to cite your article on Daytona Beach as an example of ‘fake news’. He then states sea-level rise of 2.32 mm/year is occurring at Daytona Beach and says, “If you want the facts, go dig them up yourself.”
So, I did.
But, I found what he is reporting is the local relative sea level trend. If he’d looked further he would have seen this is different from global sea level changes. Unfortunately, there isn’t enough space here to explain the difference, so maybe you’ll have to do some digging too.
A link from the NOAA website he mentioned took me to https://www.climate.gov/news-features/understanding-climate/climate-change-global-sea-level
Here I read: “The rate of sea level rise is accelerating: it has more than doubled from 0.06 inches (1.4 millimeters) per year throughout most of the twentieth century to 0.14 inches (3.6 millimeters) per year from 2006–2015.”
And, “In 2018, global sea level was 3.2 inches (81 mm) above the 1993 average — the highest annual average in the satellite record (1993-present).”
If you expect a higher standard of reporting from your newspaper then we should all set the example by doing our own research and not propagating our own version of half-truth, or ‘fake news’.
Alan Searle
Punta Gorda
