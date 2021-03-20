Editor:
We are nearing the end of the USA as we have known her! This should be obvious to anyone familiar with history and the fall of great world nations of the past.
Alexander Tytler, a Scottish history professor at the University of Edinburgh during the 18th century, has often been credited for saying: "A democracy is always temporary in nature; it simply cannot exist as a permanent form of government. A democracy will continue to exist up until the time that voters discover that they can vote themselves generous gifts from the public treasury. From that moment on, the majority always votes for the candidates who promise the most benefits from the public treasury, with the result that every democracy will finally collapse due to loose fiscal policy, which is always followed by a dictatorship.”
Tytler and others are also credited for declaring: “The average age of the world’s greatest civilizations from the beginning of history, has been about 200 years. During those years, these nations always progressed through the following sequence: 1. From bondage to spiritual faith; 2. From spiritual faith to great courage; 3. From courage to liberty; 4. From liberty to abundance; 5. From abundance to complacency; 6. From complacency to apathy; 7. From apathy to dependency; 8. And from dependency back into bondage.” A study of the rise and fall of great nations in the past appears to confirm it is so. It seems the USA has reached the seventh step of this sequence.
Additional information may be found at www.endtimewarnings.org.
Robert E. Schoenle
Port Charlotte
