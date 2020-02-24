Editor:

A recent letter offered up a diatribe of things that will happen if we elect Democrats. I would like to address two of those.

First, "Democrats will take all your guns." I know many Democrats who like to hunt, others who like to shoot skeet, others who simply like to target practice. And they want their guns? Even if Democrats wanted to do this dastardly deed, there are so many guns in our country, it would be like trying to round up all the cats.

Regulating guns is different. There are two major causes of preventable fatalities: guns and car deaths. We don't round up all the cars but we regulate. We take away licenses of impaired drivers who are repeat offenders. We require that they have insurance, etc. Some sensible gun regulations like background checks just might help.

Next, Democrats will flood the country with immigrants. No one wants to inundate us with immigrants. But we want laws, a path for immigrants. We don't want their children in cages. As Jesus said in the Sermon on the Mount, "Blessed are the merciful". Family values. Keep families together. And please stop the hyperbole folks!

Dorothy Gaylord

Punta Gorda

