Editor:
Almost everything of lasting value in civilization has its roots in the family.
The family was the first successful peace group, the man and woman learning how to adjust their antagonisms while at the same time teaching the pursuits of peace to their children.
The family is the fundamental unit of fraternity in which parents and children learn those lessons of patience, altruism, tolerance and forbearance which are so essential to the realization of brotherhood among all men.
The family is the master civilizer. A child learns most of the essentials of life from family and neighbors. The family as an educational institution must be maintained.
The most effective of all social groups is the family, more particularly the two parents. Personal affection is the spiritual bond which holds together these material associations.
Such an affectionate relationship is also possible between two persons of the same sex, as is illustrated in the devotions of genuine friendships.
The family occupies the very center of Jesus’ philosophy of life — here and hereafter.
God is the father; man is his son. Love, the love of a father for his son, becomes the central truth in the universe relations of creator and creature.
Tina Van Polanen
Port Charlotte
