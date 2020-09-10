Editor:
I have a theory. Right or wrong , this is a thought process that everyone , every voter ought to think about . Before I tell u my theory I want to say this . All these black lives marches happen when a black man is shot. Right or wrong , the black man is shot . Many years ago , I was stopped by a young cop. . He asked me for my drivers lience , and so , without thinking ,I reached over on the next seat to get it out of my purse . I young cop was white faced . I couldn’t understand why . Later I did and will not do that again . With the blacks they are scared and make bad decisions, like I did . But they pay with their lives . So sad . Also I want to say . Why wasn’t that white boy stopped with his rifle hanging over his shoulder when all these cop cars were going by to stop him . Unbelievable. He killed two people ! Now to my theory . Those other gangs coming in while black lives were marching , and setting fires , and causing mayhem, and yes some were black , I think they are supported to do this by that far right group and also or maybe Russia . They want the black lives to be blamed and then you Republicans will blame the blacks and therefore the democrats. You Republicansare being fooled by this president by all he has done to destroy this country and our laws. Don’t be fooled by this lawless person . Vote Democrat across the board.
Ann Devore
Port Charlotte
