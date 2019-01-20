Editor:
Amid the ongoing government shutdown, school shootings, immigration issues, health care crises, Russian election tampering, problems in Syria, the war in Afghanistan, tax breaks for the rich, lobbying abuses, the outrageous cost of pharmaceuticals, etc., you have apparently elected to cover ad nauseam the most critical problem of our times: pickleball!
As interested and involved citizens, we need and demand better news and views from our local press outlets. You can do better, I think.
Frank Carroll
Englewood
