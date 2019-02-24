Editor:
Recently, a good friend, passed away. That's a common-enough happening, considering our "age group" in Charlotte County and, nearby.
But "what" makes this something " noteworthy" is that this wonderful, curmudgeonly, cantankerous but always "the gentleman" was this. He refused to have his obituary published and, this, two weeks later, seems to be so.
Why? Well, in our disagreements (over various issues of no consequence) as I might quote something from a newspaper, near or far, he would quip, "What! That communist rag!" Didn't matter that it may have been a renowned journalist.
But here's the thing: My friend never belittled or showed disrespect. Just, disagreed, saying, "What can you expect from a communist rag?" Ergo, no obit.
As he sat and drank his Budweiser at the bar, he might regale those nearby with a "corrected" fact. I'm going to miss that. I am sure many others shall, also.
Here's to you, Joe Diddick.
Patrick Dickson
Port Charlotte
