Bhutan is a small nation in the Himalayas, stuck between China and India. I have friends there that are Buddhists. Bhutan has a Happiness Index over one related to GDP! Bhutan once had a thick snowfall, but the pollution of two economic giants has lessened that snow cover greatly from pollution derived from India and China!
I remember as a small boy the Chinese invasion of Tibet with the Dali Llama fleeing Tibet and heading to India and the world, including the U.S. where a course in religions took me to an event in New York City where he spoke on many things. Many Chinese migrated to Tibet. One order of the day was to produce a Chinese copy of that religious leader. It was brutal at the methods brought against innocent peoples.
It is happening again in Bhutan in a city called Gyalaphug, which the Chinese call part of Tibet. It is not, as it is part of Bhutan, which is protected by India and the patch of land is over 200 square miles. Chinese officials were happy thinking they are fooling the world with the switch. I told my friends in Bhutan last night of what is happening.
Prime Minister Modi is asleep at the switch in India. China is bettering its position in a future border war with India. In the past, I attempted contact with the American trained prime minister and the king of Bhutan, also schooled here. I am not a Buddhist, as I am a Roman Catholic. China is bettering its position against India, but Bhutan and my friends deserve better.
They did not even know of the Chinese moves, but foreign policy alerted me! This should go to the United Nations.
Bill Weightman
North Port
