We are questioning the point of Friday July 31 editorial cartoon. This is not funny. It adds to the misinformation regarding medical expert recommendations of COVID19 prevention.
Some ignorant southwest Florida citizens fight wearing masks in public will see this cartoon and think they have proof of CDC misinformation. Some people do not take the time to investigate and read news articles. If you question the CDC and Dr. Fauci’s recommendations please state why in an editorial.
The primary rise in COVID19 cases is because too many people refuse to social distance and wear masks. Mr. Trump and his supporters missed an opportunity to educate the public. Your cartoon has added to the misinformation. You need to be responsible.
George West
Port Charlotte
