Editor:
It appears we have a cure for the COVID-19 virus, thanks to one, Dr. Vladimir Zelenko. He has successfully treated 500 patients with minimal hospitalizations and if I recall correctly, no deaths. Cost of the medication per patient — $20. He uses hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and Azithromycin, and Zinc. His exact protocol is available on his twitter account, if they haven't blocked him.
Every one of the studies that I'm aware of showing HCQ to be both ineffective and dangerous have turned out to be bogus. For instance, one study gave the participants 2,400 mg of HCQ instead of the usual 200 mg. (Do the math.) When the patient developed heart arrhythmias, they blamed it on HCQ.
Problem: In Florida we can't obtain HCQ for off-label use. One can only get it for Lupus or other autoimmune diseases. Why? Well, when President Trump touted HCQ as a potential game changer in the COVID battle, Dr. Fauci followed him to the podium and said HCQ success stories were "anecdotal." Hmm.
According to nw-connection.com., "The Virology Journal" — the official publication of Dr. Fauci's National Institute Of Health (NIH) an article was published in its August 22, 2005 edition, entitled, "Chloroquine is a potent inhibitor of SARS coronavirus infection and spread." The article further states chloroquine inhibited SAR-CoV before and after exposure — hence, it was both prophylactic and therapeutic.
Your pet dog is better then Dr. Fauci because your dog will never lie to you.
Donald Richardson
North Port
