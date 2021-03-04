Editor:

One has to marvel at the traction given to the so-called experts during the pandemic. Do Fauci, for instance.

Every time I see his face on the tube, which is about as frequent as My Pillow guy or the emu, I want to sing that old standby from Ella Fitzgerald, "Undecided." First you say you do then you don't.

And then you say you will and then you won't. You're undecided now so what are you gonna do?

Help me Lord.

Charles Gramlich

Punta Gorda

