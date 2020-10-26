Editor:
Dr. Fauci urges Americans to forgo family holiday celebrations to minimize COVID-19 risk. But he is failing to consider the power of love and joy to foster health. “A merry spirit does good like a medicine.” Human beings were designed by God to give and receive love, most often from family and friends. Isolation from family accentuates the tendency toward depression during holiday seasons. An isolated person, especially if depressed, is more likely susceptible to all sorts of diseases and conditions, including but not limited to COVID-19. This trend is stronger during holiday seasons.
No two family situations are identical. Neither are pre-existing risk factors for severe cases of COVID-19. Personalities and immune systems vary. In some situations cancelling holiday celebrations may be appropriate, but that is not for any level of government to dictate. The medical benefits of love and joy from other family members often outweigh risks of receiving or transmitting the COVID-19 virus while asymptomatic, even leaving aside the spiritual benefits of human contact.
The same principles should govern our approach to educational, political and religious gatherings. The exercise of our freedoms is itself a source of encouragement and joy which improves our health. Governor DeSantis has been right to allow us to help other family members and to permit important gatherings with precautions rather than prohibit them. Current policies in Florida are strict enough.
Thomas Logie
North Port
