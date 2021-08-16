Dr. Fauci has had the distinct honor of being the keynote spokesperson for any issue regarding COVID-19. He initially discussed, scientific item by item, the foolishness of wearing facial coverings to prevent the spread of COVID. Do you remember his description of the openings in any fabric being far greater than the dimensions of the COVID cell? Do you remember him telling us that masks would encourage more hands to the face, increasing the potential to contract COVID-19? I do!
Then do you remember his about-face and strong recommendation to wear a mask? Then two masks!
Do you remember any specific scientific reason given for this change? I don’t! Could it have been to help those he supports control our population?
Now all his energy is spent denying the lab release theory; providing indisputable facts (at least indisputable to Fauci) that it would be impossible for it to have come from the lab. Unfortunately for Fauci, that probability is now paramount in the scientific community’s scientific thinking. But why his aggressive reaction to that theory? And why send $800,000 (latest figure) to Wuhan in the first place? Was it because Wuhan had greater expertise in the assignment? Not a chance! Their lead researcher had to come here for training. Could it be because biological weapon research is illegal here?
So, why did we provide for research of an illegal dangerous weapon to our present enemy, China? For Fauci’s beneficial knowledge? Really? His aggressive reaction may now be understandable.
