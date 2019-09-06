Editor:
An unfortunate accident resulted in the search of an inpatient occupational and physical therapy facility. Was pleasantly surprised to learn Fawcett Hospital offered that and more.
Everything exceeded my expectations. From the friendly staff, good food, beyond clean facility (which is a lot coming from a germ-free person), disinfected and sheeted equipment as well as the most up-to-date equipment. Even a trip to my home to make sure I will be able to function without help. Each therapist was amazing in their way and helped push me through the minimum of three hours of therapy daily to get me home sooner that I expected. I was very pleased with the attentiveness, skill and kindness of all the nurses and CNAs.
If you find yourself in need, don't overlook this wonderful local inpatient therapy department in Fawcett Memorial Hospital.
Liz Chudoba
Punta Gorda
