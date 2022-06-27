Editor:

A big thank you to Dr. Keily who saved my life at HCA Fawcett Hospital, along with all the other amazing staff members who did an excellent job of making me feel at home, just like the doctor ordered.

To your chef, wow! I wanted to take him home with me. I certainly recommend this hospital to all. Good job guys!

Elaine Heffernan

Port Charlotte

