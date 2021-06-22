Editor:
I want to let Fawcett Memorial Hospital know what a valuable nurse they have in the ER named Allison.
On June 4 I went to the ER for the second time in much pain. She took care of me, she was caring and reassuring and very professional. I was in good hands, finally.
Thank you nurse Allison for all your help. I am getting better. I hope you see this letter.
Many thanks!
Elsie Maikowski
Port Charlotte
