Editor:

I want to let Fawcett Memorial Hospital know what a valuable nurse they have in the ER named Allison.

On June 4 I went to the ER for the second time in much pain. She took care of me, she was caring and reassuring and very professional. I was in good hands, finally.

Thank you nurse Allison for all your help. I am getting better. I hope you see this letter.

Many thanks!

Elsie Maikowski

Port Charlotte

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments