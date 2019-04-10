Editor:

My wife, who has worked at Fawcett Memorial Hospital for over 30 years, was admitted to that hospital last week for a bronchial pneumonia.

The care was exceptional as far as the level of skill and professionalism. But, beyond that, there is a palpably discernible undertone of a warm and family-oriented atmosphere that brings a humanistic quality to the healing.

The more cynical among us might say that my wife was treated in a unique and special manner. This is simply not true. You cannot turn the quality of care on and off like a light switch. If it’s good for one person, it’s good for everyone.

I was present at all hours of the day and night, and every patient received the same high quality of physician, nursing, and technical care. I would like to thank the nurses, the respiratory technicians, and the rest of the ancillary staff. Additionally, I would like to thank my colleagues and friends Drs. Pontash, Rivera, Maas, Monge, and Bobe. This, of course, includes their associated hospitalists, PA’s, and ARNP’s.

On a daily basis, I entrust, to them, the lives of my patients and my extended family. Just to be fair, I feel the same way about the Bayfront hospitals. The people of Charlotte County are in very good and capable hands.

David M. Klein

Punta Gorda

