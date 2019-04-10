Editor:
My wife, who has worked at Fawcett Memorial Hospital for over 30 years, was admitted to that hospital last week for a bronchial pneumonia.
The care was exceptional as far as the level of skill and professionalism. But, beyond that, there is a palpably discernible undertone of a warm and family-oriented atmosphere that brings a humanistic quality to the healing.
The more cynical among us might say that my wife was treated in a unique and special manner. This is simply not true. You cannot turn the quality of care on and off like a light switch. If it’s good for one person, it’s good for everyone.
I was present at all hours of the day and night, and every patient received the same high quality of physician, nursing, and technical care. I would like to thank the nurses, the respiratory technicians, and the rest of the ancillary staff. Additionally, I would like to thank my colleagues and friends Drs. Pontash, Rivera, Maas, Monge, and Bobe. This, of course, includes their associated hospitalists, PA’s, and ARNP’s.
On a daily basis, I entrust, to them, the lives of my patients and my extended family. Just to be fair, I feel the same way about the Bayfront hospitals. The people of Charlotte County are in very good and capable hands.
David M. Klein
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.