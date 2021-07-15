Editor:
Recently I completed a four-week course of physical therapy following a total hip replacement at Fawcett Sports and Rehab Center. This outpatient treatment facility is first class. The front desk personal are friendly and efficient. The facility is spacious and spotless.
All Covid precautions are practiced. The treatment sessions are on time. Every therapist treats each patient as if they are the only one present. All patients receive one-on-one treatment. The staff are all professional, knowledgeable, kind and encouraging. Most of the staff have worked at this facility for several years. They strife to help each person reach their potential while making the treatment sessions challenging and progressive.
My background is working as a nurse practitioner for 30 years. I have extensive experience in rehabilitation. I highly recommend Fawcett Sports and Rehab Center for any problem which requires therapy. This is a happy place where the therapists do a great job and the patient goes home feeling motivated to continue to work to reach their goals.
Cheryl O'Donnell
Port Charlotte
