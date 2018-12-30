Editor:
Attention Bill Holly, CEO of Fawcett Memorial Hospital, and to those in need of a hospital. My experience and praise is with Fawcett.
Recently, I had a procedure done at Fawcett and Dr. Roman Venkat, a radiologist, did the procedure and he was a very caring and thoughtful doctor. Along with him was his assistant Dottie, the ultrasound tech and equally excellent and caring. Then there was nurses Sue, Dave and Terri, who also showed how much they cared for their patients. Also Elda, the girl who did the blood work -- excellent in her job.
Then there was little Harley, this little girl was flittering around helping me out, so sweet and kind. Even the front desk staff and the volunteers. Magnalana showed care and thoughtfulness.
And last but not least and not to be forgotten, Fred. Ladies, Fred is Fawcett's secret weapon. He helps to take the pain away. At least he did mine. So sweet and kind. What you need in a nurse.
So, Bill Holly, your staff needs to be recognized for outstanding service. I hope you will recognize your wonderful staff.
Ann DeVore
Port Charlotte
