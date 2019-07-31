Editor:
I would love to have seen Mueller or the Democrats argue the Republican challenges to Mueller because those will be floating around in the ether without much of a challenge. But let me deal with one.
The FBI has had an ongoing investigation into Russian spying in the U.S. since before the Cold War. Over the past decade, the best FBI team on counter-intelligence against the Russians was led by Peter Strzok. Strzok knew every intricacy of the Russian efforts, as did most of his team. So when Papadoplous was identified as having been approached by a Russian spy, that was merely adding to what Strzok and the FBI already knew.
The British counterpart to Strzok was Michael Steele. They knew each other because they shared intel as needed. So when Mitt Romnney wanted intel on Trump, he hired a research group that went to the newly retired Michael Steele, who sent a numbers of reports to Romney and to his friend, Peter Strzok, at the FBI.
Strzok added that material to his already expansive files on Russian espionage being monitored and countered by his team.
When Romney dropped out, the Clinton Campaign took up the research firm's work to help them, knowing the FBI was already on the case.
The Republicans have no case trying to say it was Steele who started everything and blame Hillary for it. Even if the Steele material never came along, the FBI was long ago on the case.
The Rev. Jerry Eckert
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.