The saga began when Trump removed classified and other documents from the White House that did not belong to him and were stored at a location that did not have adequate security. The National Archives, which is responsible for safeguarding these assets, tried in vain to recover them for many months, but Trump did not cooperate.
In desperation, they asked the DOJ for help, and a subpoena was issued and executed by the FBI in June. Twelve boxes of documents were returned, and Trump’s lawyer signed a statement that everything had been returned. That should have been the end of the story, but the FBI subsequently learned, presumably from a whistleblower, that there were still more classified documents that had not been returned. Trump wanted to keep these documents that belonged to the American people.
With this new information that a crime had been committed, a judge approved the FBI search that did turn up 11 sets of confidential documents.
We are not a banana republic where laws are selectively enforced. No one is above the law and the DOJ was correct in enforcing the rule of law.
The idea that this was politically motivated is illogical. In a general election, Trump is a much weaker candidate than either Pence or DeSantis. It would be better for the Dems to have Trump as the Republican nominee in 2024.
Finally, there were no problems with documents from Pence. He never removed anything that did not belong to him.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.