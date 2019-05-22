Editor:
What I see on a daily basis as regards the lying president, I fear for our democracy and our children's future. Insane ramblings and threats are common, endorsed by an inept Republican Party. With Trump, the stock market is ready to tank and he and his war-mongering aide Bolton are in a perpetual state of war all over the globe. We are faced with trade wars and lies that defy any rational sense.
The Mueller Report points at collusion, et al., and denied daily via lies by Trump and his puppets, Barr, Pompeo, Bolton, McConnell and his circle of incompetence.
His repeated fabrications "trade wars are easy to win" are a sign of incompetence. Tell that to the suffering farmers.
Talks of impeachment are floated on and off by Democrats, who are continuously stonewalled. I would say to them in the words of Hubert Humphrey, "I would rather live one day as a lion, than 100 days as a lamb." It is time to fish or continue to cut bait. Or consider the turtle, he got nowhere until he stuck his neck out.
The late Ted Kennedy said, "For all those who share our dreams, the hope goes on, the cause endures and the dream shall never die!" Still true America, stand up and be counted, lest it be to late.
Gary Brandt
Rotonda West
