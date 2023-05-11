Someone observed that annually many thousands of uncivilized barbarians come into our country: Our babies, who must be raised, trained, educated, socialized and acculturated into our ways. They are not born lumps of clay. They come with some genetic predispositions that distinguish them even from their siblings.
In addition to their inborn nature and cultural nurture, there is their individual response. So, what we become is not totally predetermined. To some degree, we can shape ourselves. Good family or bad family, good conditions orbad conditions, some turn out contrary to expectations.
Why are so many Americans becoming savages, killing unknown innocent people, including children? There is no easy answer.
A possible scenario: One may become focused on how so many people roundabout are obviously different from oneself. One may feel alienated by the differences. One may feel rejection towards such persons and groups. One may demean, disparage, belittle and condemn them, always referring to them with dehumanizing words. Over and over.
Fear and disgust may lead one to get weapons. One may repeatedly rehearse mentally or even actively how and when to use such weapons. Should an occasion arise when one of “them” looms up, the rehearsed response may take over and the weapon is used, the self-trained decision to kill made long ago.
Maybe so, maybe not.
Those who prompt fear and hate towards “the other” evoke savagery.
They themselves may never pull a trigger but, all-too-often knowingly, they help shape the minds of those who will.
