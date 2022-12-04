A conservative is someone who believes in small government, fiscal discipline, lower taxes, limited immigration and free trade. These are all good ideas. So why are conservatives so fearful of everything? We need only look at conservatives around the world to see what is happening.
The conservatives in the UK were instrumental in getting out of the EU. Why? Because they thought they would be better off on their own. Unfortunately after 12 years the UK economy is in free fall and all the lies that were perpetrated about separation were false. Their core message to their population was fear not facts.
In Canada the conservative party leader is promoting getting rid of the head of the Bank of Canada, using bitcoin as a currency, is against vaccines and science and question global warming. Their message was fear not facts.
In Brazil the conservative government did not believe in global warming and supported the deforestation of the rain forest, and they did not believe in science or vaccines. Their message was fear not facts.
In America the conservatives fought vaccines, global warming, social programs to help society.
They are against sensible gun laws, the right of a woman to choose, they want to dictate what is taught in schools, end gay marriage and stop immigrants. Their message was fear not facts.
Unfortunately for conservatives the voters can recognize truth and believe that hope not fear is the best way to influence their vote. It’s not about power but telling the truth.
