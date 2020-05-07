Editor:
Well it's been a blast living in America for the past 70-plus years. Never thought I would see this country on the verge of collapse in just two short months due to a virus. A virus that’s turning out to be no worse than the seasonal flu.
The sheeple are so indoctrinated by the fake news that they actually believe that we will all die tomorrow if we don’t hide under the bed. Meanwhile the feds are spending $3 trillion, all borrowed, to help us little folks. Who’s gonna pay it back, I bet not the high rollers?
About 23 million are out of work today, more tomorrow, businesses are closed and going under, criminals are being released to the streets. I suggest we enjoy what we have now, drink, fish, swim, did I mention drink. Come this summer, when millions of folks are out of food and money and their kids and families are starving, life will not be so hot.
The real challenge will be protecting my box of Cheerios when I leave Walmart, all thanks to the useless politicians and fear mongering press plus the gullible sheeple.
Ronald Wozniak
Port Charlotte
