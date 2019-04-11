Editor:

As I cruise at 20 mph through Punta Gorda, I wonder where that "home town feeling" went.

Before "Charley" paid a visit, it was a great "home town." With all the talk of developing it "more," I dare ask, "How much is the consultant" from Miami costing the city to figure out how to squeeze more buildings (parking?) into our growing "hometown"?

I've asked this before. What is the sticker price on making the driving unbearable?

Carol "Pat" Crowe

Port Charlotte

