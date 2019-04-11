Editor:
As I cruise at 20 mph through Punta Gorda, I wonder where that "home town feeling" went.
Before "Charley" paid a visit, it was a great "home town." With all the talk of developing it "more," I dare ask, "How much is the consultant" from Miami costing the city to figure out how to squeeze more buildings (parking?) into our growing "hometown"?
I've asked this before. What is the sticker price on making the driving unbearable?
Carol "Pat" Crowe
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.