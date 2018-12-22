Editor:
The press have not been able to do it. The Hollywood elite haven't been able to do it. Rumors and accusations haven't been able to do it.
Now the Federal Reserve is taking a crack at bringing our president down. No doubt, a crash or even slowing of the economy can do him a lot of harm. Unfortunately, you and I will be collateral damage.
Because the truth is, a healthy economy makes for happy voters. The Supreme Court nominees, renegotiated trade deals, a more stable Korean peninsula, lifting of onerous regulations and the return of jobs to our soil are very important. But for working families, more jobs and less taxes have fueled a boom in consumer confidence. And Trump haters can't stand it.
Too much monkeying by the Fed might just send us back to the Obama economy.
Margaret Grover
Englewood
