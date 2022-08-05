The Supreme Court has finally taken the first step to limit the power of regulatory agencies and demand that our dysfunctional, inept representatives in Congress get their act together.
Throughout our history, the Supreme Court, a supposedly impartial branch of government, has swung like a pendulum from conservative to liberal and back again. It was liberal under Obama and conservative under Trump, pitting originalism (conservative overturning Roe v Wade) against judicial liberalism (permitting same sex marriage).
Federal and state laws have frequently been struck down under judicial liberalism, ushering in major changes on issues like civil rights, health care, and abortion.
Now SCOTUS has recently ruled against the EPA (West Virginia v EPA).
The EPA is only one of many governmental alphabetic identities (DHS, IRS, HHS, DOJ, DOE, ATF, FTC, SSA are some you might recognize) inserting their opinion as “public policy” without government oversight. For example, while there are around 200 bills passed by Congress annually, there are over 3,000 EPA edicts. These bureaucratic agencies often become a system of laws and punishments unto themselves, wherein the become judge, jury, and executioner, first creating their pronouncements and then punishing “violators.”
Our legislators needs to reevaluate and redefine the parameters for the EPA and other overreaching agencies. Our courts must rein federal agencies that are ever broadening the interpretations of what should be limited authority.
Congress is the power to create federal regulations, not our alphabetic plethora of government agencies.
