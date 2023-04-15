Editor:

Catherine Rampell (Wapo) declares in her April 12 opinion that the Fed is not coming for our guns (does she own one?) She’s right, the Federal Reserve isn’t, but the other Fed - federal government - is, through creation of a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), as proposed by Biden (at the behest of the Davos, world economic forum crowd, Soros etc).


   
