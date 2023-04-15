Catherine Rampell (Wapo) declares in her April 12 opinion that the Fed is not coming for our guns (does she own one?) She’s right, the Federal Reserve isn’t, but the other Fed - federal government - is, through creation of a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), as proposed by Biden (at the behest of the Davos, world economic forum crowd, Soros etc).
Under CBDC, the federal government would control what you can and cannot buy. How? They can turn on and off your accounts with a mouse click. And one of those things will be ammunition. No ammunition, they have effectively taken away your gun.
Then there’s ESG. ESG doesn’t force companies to ‘go woke,’ but creates a score for businesses and individuals. In combination with CBDC it would be impossible to borrow money for your business, buy a car, house or boat, unless you have a ‘good score.’ Drive too much? Bad score. Gas stove? Bad score. Kids go to a charter school? Bad score.
What makes a good score? Not hiring on merit, but on quota. Not a board that works to optimize shareholder value, but one that has the ‘right’ number of different races, or LGBQTI persons (knowing not one iota about the business isn’t the point). Do you drive the ‘right’ kind of car? Live in the ‘right’ size house? The government will decide what’s ‘right’. Not us.
Wake up people, we’re being driven toward a society where your freedom of choice, and choices, will disappear.
