Editor:
Republicans, Federalist Society and Heritage Foundation have promoted and longed for a smaller federal government. Why? So states and local governments have free rein over its citizens' civil liberties and not have to answer to a higher authority.
Our founding fathers built citizen protection agencies into the federal constitution because of the monarchy from which they came. It’s not a money issue, but an authoritarian issue, to suppress our rights of life, liberty and pursuit of happiness.
Our federal government was designed to protect and work for us, which is why it is funded by us. The right to vote in a free and democratic society. This is our government, not an elitist, white dominating, corporate run agency. Do not believe the lies and propaganda that the government is not working for you, if allowed to perform according to the constitution, it will work for you. Stop the corruption in government, by those few, who choose to suppress us, vote them out.
Don Walker
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.