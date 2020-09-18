Editor:

Republicans, Federalist Society and Heritage Foundation have promoted and longed for a smaller federal government. Why? So states and local governments have free rein over its citizens' civil liberties and not have to answer to a higher authority.

Our founding fathers built citizen protection agencies into the federal constitution because of the monarchy from which they came. It’s not a money issue, but an authoritarian issue, to suppress our rights of life, liberty and pursuit of happiness.

Our federal government was designed to protect and work for us, which is why it is funded by us. The right to vote in a free and democratic society. This is our government, not an elitist, white dominating, corporate run agency. Do not believe the lies and propaganda that the government is not working for you, if allowed to perform according to the constitution, it will work for you. Stop the corruption in government, by those few, who choose to suppress us, vote them out.

Don Walker

Port Charlotte

