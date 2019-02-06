Editor:
Charles Schumer has been in politics since 1984. Nancy Pelosi has been there since 1987. Donald Trump has been our POTUS for 2 years. Schumer and Pelosi have a combined 65 years in government, yet they blame Trump for our border security, where have they been for 30 odd years.
They both preached we needed walls when Obama was president. Now we don't. Our POTUS is looking for $5 billion for a wall, but they are spending $15 billion on taking care of immigrants a year and some are illegal, not to mention the crime they are responsible for.
Schumer claimed our POTUS was holding 800,000 federal workers hostage for 34 days. I don't know where he got that from. Congress voted to pay the workers no matter how long it was shut down. Now, I dont know what he calls it but I always thought getting paid while not working was a vacation.
Am I wrong?
Richard Fusani
Port Charlotte
