Editor:
Right wing fascism: A government led by a person having complete power, forcibly suppressing opposition and criticism, emphasizing an aggressive nationalism and often racism.
Would you believe the day would come when state rights would be abolished and overtaken by federal police; that First Amendment rights in our Constitution could no longer be expressed?
Former governor and U.S. Homeland Security Tom Ridge strongly voiced he would resign before letting federal police into our cities. Ridge said, “We as Americans have strength in numbers and that united we accomplish much more. The DHS was created to control terrorism; not a force designed to become a presidential militia – it would be a cold day in hell before I would let Feds patrol our cities.”
We need to be very mindful when electing candidates. Rep. Greg Steube agreed with sending in the Feds without states requesting their help.
Fellow Americans, we have many great soldiers who died and veterans who fought to preserve and protect our Constitution and Democracy.
Please don’t turn the other cheek. Vote for a new path forward.
Joan Fischer
Port Charlotte
