Editor:

Forget egg on the face of congressional Democrats, media and letter-writers who bored us for two years with crystal-ball Russia collusion hysteria and substitute a $25 million taxpayer-funded omelet.

Some of the above (who have a close relationship with an equine's posterior), a few months ago tried to pass a law to protect Mueller and now call foul because he gave an honest report and continue to feed the public their hate-filled lies.

Sally Meier

North Port

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments