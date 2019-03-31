Editor:
Forget egg on the face of congressional Democrats, media and letter-writers who bored us for two years with crystal-ball Russia collusion hysteria and substitute a $25 million taxpayer-funded omelet.
Some of the above (who have a close relationship with an equine's posterior), a few months ago tried to pass a law to protect Mueller and now call foul because he gave an honest report and continue to feed the public their hate-filled lies.
Sally Meier
North Port
