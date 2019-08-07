Editor:
Bernie Sanders is probably the most honest and straight politician you have ever seen. What you see is what you get with Bernie.
Yes he is a liberal and is too far left for even me, and everyone will have their own opinions. The more I read about him and hear him speak, the more I like him. He is incredibly honest and straightforward.
I suspect that most people don’t now this, but Bernie will not accept money from super-pacs, which fund most of the big national campaigns. He will not take a large amount of money unless there is a name of the person making the donation.
At one rally after stating what he demands for donations, someone in attendance asked what if someone offered him a million dollars. He forcefully responded, “Anyone who offers you a million dollars will want something in return.”
When he started his campaign he asked for only $3. A few months into the campaign he raised it to $5. He may not have the biggest pot in this race, but he does claim to have more individual donors than any of the major candidates.
And when you hear him speak you can tell he truly believes what he says. Recently when another candidate seemed to indicate that Bernie may not have known everything in his bill, and Bernie immediately and forcefully said, “I wrote the damn bill.”
Bernie does get worked up at times, raising both arms over his head and pointing a boney finger at his opponent. I admire his dedication to always do what he believes in.
I have sent him some small checks and even bought a navy-colored ball cap that has on the front Bernie’s wild white hair and an outline of his spectacles and right underneath that design it says, “Feel the Bern!"
Randy Oates
Punta Gorda
