Your article on FEMA trailers was inaccurate. I attempted that and a very inconsiderate agent at Straub Library said if your insurance covers living costs due to damages you are not qualified. So in calling my insurance they tell me even with wet walls, wet ceilings and wet floors I am still able to live in the house since we have a working bath or a working kitchen. No mind as to being exposed to mold.


