Your article on FEMA trailers was inaccurate. I attempted that and a very inconsiderate agent at Straub Library said if your insurance covers living costs due to damages you are not qualified. So in calling my insurance they tell me even with wet walls, wet ceilings and wet floors I am still able to live in the house since we have a working bath or a working kitchen. No mind as to being exposed to mold.
I had called them to ask for a letter to be sent to FEMA so we could get out of dangerous conditions for our health. The insurance would not do it. They started making excuses immediately knowing Serv Pro came in and inspected and told us we must get out. Either we make insurance companies accountable or FEMA should do their fair share of helping with their government sponsored programs.
FEMA had promised us $700 CNA funds but then said we're not qualified as well as the other 414 people they accidentally sent letters to but did not qualify. It was going to help us get Insulin at the time. At this point I believe FEMA is a rip off.
We either need to make insurance accountable or perhaps investigate FEMA since it is government sponsored assistance as they clearly do not do what they promise. Very disappointed as this is first time filing a claim in 22 years. Needing help but insurance will not help us as they should and neither will FEMA.
