Editor:
I am a star Scout in Troop 37 and am participating in my communication merit badge. One of the requirements is to write a letter to our editor. I have also had this concern ever since the gates went up around Kingsway Elementary school.
On Alward Street, right of Quasar, the fence that went up around the school is blocking a public sidewalk. I used to take my dogs for walks or go on bike rides, all the time down that street and now that they put the gate up around the school, it's just been different.
I guess what I am trying to say is, I get that the fence is protecting the kids inside of the school but shouldn't there still be an alternative route for walkers to go on. I would love to hear your thoughts on this matter.
Stay safe and healthy.
Andrew Anderson
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.