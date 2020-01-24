Editor:

Back in the early '60s we wintered in the Keys and met a commercial photographer from Tampa. We had friends in Tampa we wanted to visit so we offered him a ride there.

On the way up U.S. 41 (now I-75) he had to stop to shoot photos of a new development. Off of U.S. 41, down a dusty unpaved road. We came to a small A-frame with a sign "$25 down - $25 a month" selling lots while the pumps were going 24/7 pulled up sea bottom to make land and leaving canals.

When sold to folks up north they moved in and laid sod and a sprinkler system to keep it green (grass it not native to Florida). Some 50 years have gone by of fertilizing to keep it green. Seems to me that over time the sea bottom is sponge-like and now saturated — backing into the canals. It will produce blue-green algae to feed red tide. So, Cape Coral, when is enough, enough?

Mary J. Tekip

Port Charlotte

