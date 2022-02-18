This response is in reference to an editorial letter that was published last week. Individual fertilizer companies do not set prices. Fertilizers are a commodity like corn, where pricing is subject to global supply and demand.
The recent increases in prices are due to many factors such as increases in commodity prices, supply disruptions, and other countries restricting fertilizer exports to ensure their own supply. Demand for fertilizer has increased as farmers try to capture additional revenue from rising crop prices, leading to an increase in both planted acres and fertilizer use.
The countervailing duties (CVD) have not limited overall phosphate imports into the U.S. In fact, U.S. phosphate imports increased to a record level in 2021 – rising 73% versus 2020 – even with duties imposed on Russian and Moroccan imports. In 2021, 14 countries supplied finished phosphate products to the U.S., about double the typical number of suppliers. The U.S. phosphate market is now a more balanced and fair-trade market, which creates a more competitive environment with trusted and reliable suppliers for American farmers in the long term. While U.S. farmers are indeed seeing the costs of inputs rise, they are not alone. Phosphate prices in other key agricultural markets, like Brazil and India, are higher than in the U.S. — which clearly indicates the CVD is not the driver of higher prices.
The current market has been driven by a confluence of increased demand, supply chain disruptions, and elevated input costs, and not merely by a ruling for fair trade.
