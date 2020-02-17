Editor:

I went to a concert last night featuring the music of Sigmund Romberg, the Hungarian born composer, who brought his musical talents to America in 1909. The program opened and closed with a stirring rendition of “Stout Hearted Men.” I dreamed I was back in my sixth-grade music class where we marched, proudly and boldly around the room singing loudly with our immature voices. “Give me some men who are stout-hearted men who will fight for the rights they adore.”

Then I thought about the impeachment trial, the cowardice of the Senate majority, and the dream died.

Edward White

North Port

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments