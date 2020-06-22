Editor:
In response to the reader on June 12 who thinks that alcoholics and addicts have a "choice" as to their disease, they don't.
I moved to Port Charlotte in 2009 from Massachusetts with my Dad. I was a dry drunk, meaning I didn't drink however I forgot why I didn't drink. I had stopped drinking in 1999 for the second time.
In 2012 my Dad passed and I was alone in Port Charlotte, however I was active in many social clubs. I wasn't drinking alcohol however I forgot why I wasn't drinking alcohol. I was offered one free margarita at a party and drank it. I went back to drinking my ice teas and waters, however I took a drink.
Now a non-alcoholic would have continued to drink water or tea, however I forgot that I was an alcoholic and what that first drink would do to me after 13 years of not drinking. The obsession was on, blackouts, drunken driving etc. and I was alone. Not true, God had my back and dropped me into one of the many AA meetings throughout Charlotte County. Trying to make a non-alcoholic understand the compulsion and obsession that our brain kicks us into after one alcoholic drink reaches my system will never be understood by anyone who does not have the disease of alcoholism.
There is an empty picture frame at the E-Z Does it Club reserved for the alcoholic who takes that first drink and says "It's fun." No it will kill you, sometimes quickly sometimes very slowly. I've been to Hell, and I'm not going back.
Arthur Falbo
Port Charlotte
