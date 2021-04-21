Editor:
I am a regular reader of The Daily Sun, but I took particular notice of two articles in the April 7 issue. These two articles were spaced far apart in the paper, but should have been closer together because of how they were so closely related.
The one article stated that nearly half of new Covid cases were in five states, Florida being one of them. The other article declared that Florida was second only to Iowa with the number of Covid restrictions. How can one better explain why we have not gotten control of this pandemic?
Maybe our governor should be made aware of this correlation.
Gary DeMoss
Port Charlotte
